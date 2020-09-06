Matt Sydal was revealed as The Joker entry in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out, effectively making his first appearance for the promotion. After dispatching Shawn Spears, Sydal attempted to do his well-known Shooting Star Press. Unfortunately, Sydal slipped and ended up landing awkwardly on the canvas.

Matt Sydal says the slipping at AEW All Out was "bonkers"

Matt Sydal has debuted in AEW...



... and he fell down, ouch#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/JTbqIBqGJT — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 6, 2020

Matt Sydal completed the match where he was the second-last man to be eliminated by eventual winner Lance Archer. Sydal now tweeted that the slip was "bonkers" and hopes it will be the first and last time he will do so. Moreover, Sydal also said that it was an honor to be part of AEW All Out.

Thank you @AEWrestling for last night. We made a memorable debut, now it’s time to really open some 3rd eyes! — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020

Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020

In the past, the former WWE Superstar known as Evan Bourne was asked about AEW and felt that he had planted the seed for a promotion like this. He said:

"I planted a seed and that has been watered by the [Young] Bucks, and now Cody has taken it to his nice garden and we're going to have a botanical garden filled with the world's best wrestler."

It'll be interesting to see that Matt Sydal will be further seen on AEW television or a one-and-done. Fans will soon find out in the weeks to come.