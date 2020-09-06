Matt Sydal revealed as Joker entry in Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 

In what is becoming a regular occurrence in AEW, a former WWE Superstar was revealed as the 'Joker' entry in the Casino Battle Royal, and it was none other than Matt Sydal.

Matt Sydal makes his AEW debut

Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne in WWE, was revealed as the last entry in the Casino Battle Royale and proceeded to make his presence felt in the match.

Matt Sydal has debuted in AEW...



... and he fell down, ouch#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/JTbqIBqGJT — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 6, 2020

With that said, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Matt Sydal. He took a nasty bump off the top apron in what seemed like an attempted shooting star press. Thankfully, Sydal didn't seem to suffer any visible injuries as he ended up being the second-last man eliminated. Lance Archer ended up winning the Casino Battle Royale.

When asked about AEW last year, Sydal said he felt that he had planted the seed for a promotion like that to exist. He said:

"I planted a seed and that has been watered by the [Young] Bucks, and now Cody has taken it to his nice garden and we're going to have a botanical garden filled with the world's best wrestler."

It'll be interesting to see if this ends up being a one-time appearance for Sydal in AEW, or we see more of him on Dynamite. Only time will tell.