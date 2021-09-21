Top AEW star issues an interesting challenge to Tony Khan

Max Caster recently challenged AEW's head-honcho Tony Khan to a rap battle for the upcoming AEW: Grand Slam on September 22nd.

Caster recently tweeted that Khan was displeased with his rhymes in Newark, New Jersey, where AEW held last week's Dynamite and Rampage. As a result, The Acclaimed member challenged Tony Khan to a rap battle on this week's special edition of Dynamite.

Max Caster took multiple shots at Khan during the show in New Jersey. Moments later, when the AEW President appeared to address the crowd, Caster and Anthony Bowens interrupted him.

Caster called out Khan for the "Suzuki Incident," in which NJPW veteran Minoru Suzuki's entrance was cut short during the September 9th episode of Dynamite. Furthermore, Caster also called Khan a "horrible boss."

The AEW President is yet to respond to Caster's challenge.

Max Caster recently found himself in a major controversy

While Caster's raps have entertained fans on most occasions, he did go a little too far with his digs a handful of times. Last month, Caster took some unsavory shots at gymnast Simone Biles who withdrew from Tokyo Olympics 2020, citing mental health issues.

The rap didn't sit well with the majority of fans who deemed it insensitive and problematic. AEW, too, acknowledged this and sent Caster for sensitivity training for a few weeks, after which he recently returned to the company.

Do you think AEW chief Tony Khan should accept Max Caster's challenge for a rap battle? Do you think Khan could instead book Caster in a match against an undisclosed opponent at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

