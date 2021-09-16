AEW star takes multiple shots at Tony Khan before Dynamite

Tony Khan has made it a point to address the crowd at least once on Wednesdays, usually before or after AEW Dynamite. This week was no different when he went out to hype up the live crowd for the upcoming show. But The Acclaimed interrupted the AEW boss and took multiple shots at him.

Max Caster immediately started to rap and asked Tony Khan for more rules so he could break them. Caster mocked Khan for the Suzuki Incident, in which Minoru Suzuki's music was prematurely cut off last week. He then accused New Jersey of smelling like a sewer.

Anthony Bowens took the mic and told Tony Khan not to take up any more of their time. He then called Khan a horrible boss.

Tony Khan asked The Acclaimed to leave, saying he'd had enough of them before he hyped up AEW Dynamite again.

Tony Khan has booked massive episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage next week

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam match cards AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam match cards https://t.co/uGk6lk6ni7

Billed as "Grand Slam" episodes, both AEW Rampage and Dynamite will feature some huge matches next week, and one could easily be forgiven for thinking either show is a pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite will feature the long-awaited dream match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson in a non-title clash. Plus, Malakai Black and the returning Cody Rhodes will have their rematch at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Dr. Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Ruby Soho.

Additionally, MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. have had an increasingly personal feud, and the two foes will battle it out next week. Finally, Sting will be in action again when he teams up with Darby Allin to take on FTR.

AEW Rampage is not far behind in terms of its stacked card. In his first match on television since 2014, CM Punk will take on Powerhouse Hobbs. Plus, Adam Cole and the Young Bucks will reunite to face Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. Lastly, the Men of the Year will take on Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

Both shows will be special Grand Slam editions, and AEW has loaded the cards with several buzzworthy matches. To make it even more remarkable, Rampage will run for two hours instead of its typical one-hour slot.

What do you think about The Acclaimed insulting Khan? Which matches are you looking forward to next week? Sound off below.

