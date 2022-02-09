"You're too good to just be a commentator" - Max Caster on his goals outside of AEW

AEW's Max Caster, one half of the popular tag team The Acclaimed, has opened up about what he plans to do with his time after he finishes wrestling. One goal for he and his Acclaimed partner Anthony Bowens is to continue their gimmick on the radio.

Caster and Bowens made their debuts separately before forming The Acclaimed in October 2020. Since then the two men have become one of the most popular teams in AEW, even challenging for the AEW Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions.

In an appearance on the Sports General podcast, Caster spoke briefly about his background in broadcasting, which he has a degree in. It's a degree he would like to put to use once his wrestling career starts to wind down:

"I don't think about it a lot, but it's something I still want to do, I've been in talks with Anthony (Bowens) and putting feelers out there to do a radio show as part of The Acclaimed. (H/T Fightful).

Platinum Max's broadcasting background is a direct link to how he wanted to break into the business - not as a wrestler, but as an announcer.

"I only started wrestling training because I wanted to be a commentator and I didn't know how else to get into wrestling. A few months in, my trainer goes, 'you're too good to just be a commentator.' Ever since then, I said, 'Okay, so I won't be doing that.' After wrestling, sure, I would love to. I have a love for broadcasting, especially sports broadcasting. To be a part of the sport for the rest of my life or after my career, that would be great." (H/T Fightful).

Max Caster is well known for his music career outside of the ring

One of the standout aspects of The Acclaimed's gimmick is the pre-match freestyles that Caster raps on his way to the ring. No one is safe when Platinum Max grabs the microphone, and he's dissed everyone from John Laurinaitis to Novak Djokovic.

Fans can listen to Max Caster's music on several streaming platforms as well. His most recent track, "Goth Phase," received notable traction on social media due to its subject matter, with Caster throwing verbal barbs at Darby Allin and Sting.

Max Caster claims that "everybody loves The Acclaimed," but do you? Let us know in the comment section down below!

