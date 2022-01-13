AEW star takes a shot at Novak Djokovic during Dynamite

AEW star and one-half of the tag team "The Acclaimed," Max Caster used his pre-match rap verse to poke fun at tennis megastar Novak Djokovic.

The number one tennis player in the world has had a nightmare start to his 2022 as he was detained by the Australian Government and had his visa canceled due to not meeting COVID-19 vaccination protocol.

After learning that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Novak Djokovic still continued making public appearances without a mask.

Djokovic might still be deported at the time of writing; however, after having the worst possible start to the year, he has now become the latest victim of Max Caster's verbal barbs.

During their entrance to AEW Dynamite, where they were scheduled to face "Bear Country," Max Caster used the opportunity to take a shot at the tennis player:

"The Acclaimed leaving opponents all motionless, they ain’t got a shot like Novak Djokovic." - Max Caster, 2022.

Djokovic is not the first person to be ridiculed by the young talent. Caster has taken shots at Bryan Danielson's family, Brian Pillman Jr's personal life, and WWE releasing wrestlers by the boatload in the past.

They may have dissed Novak Djokovic, but The Acclaimed won on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed picked up the victory over Bear Country, with Max Caster delivering an elbow drop off the top rope. But their celebrations were short-lived as Sting, and Darby Allin confronted them after the match.

The Acclaimed has recently started a feud with Sting and Darby Allin. After being dissed in Caster's pre-match verse, they came out to exact some revenge for the harsh words.

The post-match altercation led to AEW announcing that next week (January 19th, 2022), the team of Sting and Darby Allin will take on The Acclaimed in tag team action on Dynamite.

