Max Caster pulled from AEW Dark over recent controversy 

Max Caster of The Acclaimed has been possibly removed from competing on tonight's episode of AEW Dark. The company's Twitter handle took down their previous match card tweet that included Caster's appearance.

They have now reposted another match card that suggests his exclusion from the show.

This decision comes after Caster made unwanted remarks during a recent episode of AEW Dark. While delivering his rap-style promo, he took a shot at Simone Biles, who recently pulled out of the Olympics due to mental health issues. The AEW star even touched upon a decade-old topic, which was regarding the Duke lacrosse rape allegations.

AEW has seemingly pulled The Acclaimed’s (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens’) match from tonight’s AEW Dark. pic.twitter.com/heN4D2RysR — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 10, 2021

This caused a massive stir from fans on social media, with people outraged over the company's decision to air the promo despite the episode being pre-taped.

The situation became so sensitive that Tony Khan had to address it publicly. On Busted Open Radio, the AEW president stated that "Max Caster's rap was terrible," and he admitted that it shouldn't have aired in the first place.

"And speaking of Dark, last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible." Tony Khan continued, "I was not out there in the moment when he did it, it was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out, but it shouldn’t have aired."

Tony Khan even added that he will be taking over the editing of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation from this point onward.

"And I put such tight controls on Dynamite, and this would never have happened there because, Max’s raps, I have always gone over them with him and frankly every segment on Dynamite, I don’t script or write wrestlers’ promos, but the bullet points I give. So, in this case, it shouldn’t have happened, and what will happen going forward is I will be taking over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself. I was already editing Dynamite and Rampage, and I do a lot, and now I will also be editing Dark and Elevation. So, it’s unfortunate that it came to that,” said Khan.

The updated match card for AEW Dark

Following Max Caster's exclusion, the match card for tonight's AEW Dark looks like this:

Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross vs. The Hybrid2 Private Party (w/ The Hybrid2 & Jora Johl) vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta Robyn Renegade vs. Tay Conti Sahara Seven vs. Penelope Ford Seth Gargis & Ripper Zybysko vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow Skyler Moore vs. Red Velvet Thad Brown vs. Hikuleo Valentina Rossi vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) Zeda Zhang vs. Thunder Rosa Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. 2.0 Alan Angels vs. QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) Chaos Project vs. Bear Country David Ramos, Jake Manning & Joey Sweets vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh & TIM vs. Alex Reynolds, Pres10 Vance & John Silver Fuego Del Sol vs. Daniel Garcia Invictus Khash vs. Darby Allin Cezar Bononi & JD Drake vs. Lucha Brothers (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

