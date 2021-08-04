Max Caster's latest rap removed from AEW Dark after receiving major fan backlash 

Rising AEW star Max Caster's rap from the latest episode of AEW Dark was edited out after it created a furor on Twitter for its deeply offensive and distasteful lyrics.

Caster and Anthony Bowens, collectively known as The Acclaimed, is a rising duo in Tony Khan's promotion. Max Caster has grown over with fans, thanks to his hilarious raps through which he trolls fellow AEW stars. Many of his raps have tickled everyone's funny bones, especially the one where he dissed other competitors at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

However, before a recent eight-man tag team match pitting The Acclaimed, The Blade, and Matt Hardy against Varsity Blondes and Sydal Bros, Max Caster delivered a rap, where he seemingly crossed the line.

Apart from referencing the controversial Duke Lacrosse case, Caster also took a dig at gymnast Simone Biles, who recently withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. Many were left fuming soon after the segment aired and expressed their dislike for the rap on Twitter.

Moments later, the company wisely took down Max Caster's rap from the latest episode of AEW Dark, which is available to view on YouTube.

AEW wasn't the only company that approved a dig at Simone Biles for heel heat

While the fact that AEW approved of something this distasteful has certainly disappointed fans, what's even more surprising is that it came just a day after WWE was criticized for the same.

On this week's WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair referenced Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from the Olympics during her promo, which angered many people.

Charlotte Flair's promo on Simone Biles and mental health on WWE Raw last night.



Do you think Max Caster crossed the line with his latest rap on AEW Dark? Should AEW officials limit the freehand given to performers to avoid such controversies? Sound off in the comments section below.

