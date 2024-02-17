Max Caster reacts to controversial rap being removed from AEW TV once again

An AEW star has just commented about a segment of Rampage as he felt that it could have been edited out of the show once more. This may have been the case due to its controversial nature. The star in question would be Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

Caster has often found himself in controversy with his rap performances, mostly to do with his gimmick of being a rapper, and his bars referencing controversial current topics. Recently, he was under fire for rapping about Vince McMahon's allegations during an event he appeared in.

Before tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, Max Caster went on Twitter and claimed that his rap was again getting edited out of the show. He was not clear whether this was an assumption on his part, or if he knew that this was the case already, and he was told by the promotion that this was what was going to happen.

''My rap is getting edited out of the show again #AEWRampage," Caster tweeted.

True enough, his rap was omitted from the airing of the episode, and during the broadcast of their match, all participants had already made their entrances to the ring for the match.

A clip of his rap can be seen below.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang made their in-ring debut tonight on AEW Rampage

Tonight on Rampage, The Bang Bang Scissor Gang, which was a product of an alliance between The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold competed as a unit for the first time.

This was in a 12-man tag match, as they took on Dark Order, and the crew of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. It was a chaotic match to say the least, as all the men in the match were running rampant both in and out of the ring.

In the end, it seemed as if Billy Gunn had reconciled with his sons, as he and his son Austin teamed up for a move to win the match for their faction.

Despite some bumps and miscommunication during the match, The Bang Bang Scissor Gang start with a victory in their first time teaming up. They still have a while to work on their chemistry, before they can continue venturing into taking over AEW.

