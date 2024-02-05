AEW star references Vince McMahon allegations in recent promo

Earlier today, Vince McMahon was namedropped during an AEW star's promo at a recent event on the independent circuit. This comes at an interesting time, as the former Chairman has become one of the most talked-about people in the industry. This would be The Acclaimed's Max Caster.

Caster has often made lyrical bars on the mic as he disses his opponents or makes certain references to stuff away from the ring. He has often mentioned wrestlers outside AEW, celebrities, and others. This time around, McMahon was part of his punchline.

On his appearance for Alpha-1 Wrestling, Max Caster had words to say for his opponent. His bars consisted of references to Vince McMahon's allegations, which stunned everyone in the venue. They were live-streaming the event online, and this was captured there.

Former WWE Superstar says he lost respect for Vince McMahon after his actions toward the late Brodie Lee

Former WWE Superstar Viktor, known as one-half of The Ascension, recently talked about why he did not want anything to do with Vince McMahon.

On a recent edition of his Cafe de Rene podcast, he talked about how, despite Lee's passing, McMahon continued to make remarks that he did not appreciate. There was already a rift between him and Lee, and there was no remorse from the former Chairman despite his passing.

"I lost a lot of respect for him after Brodie Lee passed away because I heard he made some remarks to people that were not very becoming of him. And I knew how much Brodie had tried to really just be a person with Vince and really make WWE his family, and Vince just wouldn't have it. Like, he just hated him for some reason."

Viktor also claimed that Vince McMahon could not understand why so many people cared about the former TNT Champion's passing, as he did not. This prompted him to decide that he would never work under him again.

"I was really surprised at how he took, how Vince took Brodie's death. And how little he cared, and how much it pi**ed him off that people did care about it. And so once I heard that, I was just kind of like, 'Well if that's going to be the guy running a company, I don't ever want to work for him again.'"

The image of the former Chairman of WWE has been tarnished with allegations, and with many coming out with their takes on the situation, there doesn't seem to be an end to this anytime soon.

