"Fake tough guy" - Top AEW star sends a warning to Samoa Joe

Max Caster will take on Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Prior to their match, the Acclaimed member sent a warning to the Samoan Submission Machine.

Samoa Joe showed up at the end of Ring Of Honor's recent pay-per-view Supercard of Honor. He made the save for Jonathan Gresham, who had just defeated Bandido to become the Unified Ring of Honor World Champion.

Gresham was attacked by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt before the three-time NXT Champion made his return to his old hunting ground. After coming face-to-face with Jay Lethal, he choked out Sonjay Dutt. Post-show, Tony Khan announced that Samoa Joe is All Elite and will take part in the Owen Hart Tournament.

The former WWE star will take on Max Caster in a qualifying match, a star who has seen his stock rise over the past year with his witty raps and improved work inside the ring. Before his match, Caster sent a message to his upcoming opponent on Twitter:

"Yo! Listen! Samoa Joe is NOT gonna 'kill' me. If he does, he's going to prison. And a fake tough guy like Joe doesn't want that. He's scared straight #AEWDynamite #MicDrop."

''Platinum'' Max Caster @PlatinumMax



Samoa Joe is NOT gonna "kill" me. If he does, he's going to prison. And a fake tough guy like Joe doesn't want that. He's scared straight



#AEWDynamite

#MicDrop 🗣️ Yo! Listen! 🗣️Samoa Joe is NOT gonna "kill" me. If he does, he's going to prison. And a fake tough guy like Joe doesn't want that. He's scared straight 🗣️ Yo! Listen! 🗣️Samoa Joe is NOT gonna "kill" me. If he does, he's going to prison. And a fake tough guy like Joe doesn't want that. He's scared straight 😂#AEWDynamite #MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 https://t.co/s0T0PHhywe

Other than Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster, what else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

The upcoming episode on Wednesday night is going to be yet another stacked show.

Not only will Samoa Joe make his debut for AEW, but former women's champion Hikaru Shida will take on Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match.

In one of the most anticipated matches of the year, FTR and Young Bucks will square off in a long-awaited rematch. The legendary teams faced off for the first time at Full Gear 2020 when the Jackson Brothers came out on top to win the AEW Tag Team Championship for the very first time.

Wednesday's match will see the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championship be up for grabs, raising the stakes significantly. In another potentially excellent tag team bout, the Hardy Boyz will face the Butcher and the Blade in a Tables Match.

The two singles matches announced for Dynamite will see Shawn Dean take on Shawn Spears while former NXT Champion Adam Cole will battle it out against Christian Cage.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Genci Papraniku