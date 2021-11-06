[WATCH] Max Caster takes a shot at WWE releases on AEW Rampage

Max Caster did not hold back on AEW Rampage as he took major shots at WWE for releasing talent on Thursday, November 4.

Bryan Danielson and Anthony Bowens opened Rampage with a strong match that saw the American Dragon pick up his seventh win in AEW after applying the LeBell lock.

But before the match, Bowens' partner Caster ridiculed Danielson and his past employer, WWE. Check out his rap below:

"The Acclaimed, we only do numbers, but this guy's too busy growing cucumbers. Don't be mad at me bro, cause you're only know for your wife's reality show. And you should eat some eggs, you should look at Bowens' arms they're bigger than your legs. Imma put you in the poverty dog, cause I end careers quicker than your father-in-law," Max Caster rapped.

The last line about Bryan Danielson's father-in-law was about John Laurinaitis, who is also the Head of Talent Relations in WWE.

John Laurinaitis often makes the final call to the performers, informing them about the release. Max Caster targeted that as the punchline of his rap.

Several AEW stars commented after WWE released superstars

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR I wish WCW would’ve won. I wish WCW would’ve won.

The promotion released big names like Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Nia Jax on Thursday, must to the dismay of the wrestling community. While their fellow WWE colleagues expressed their sadness, AEW stars didn't hold back as well.

Dax Harwood tweeted that WCW should've won Monday Night Wars in a vicious shot at WWE. If the incident really occurred, the latter promotion possibly would have been bought by WCW.

Other stars like Kenny Omega, Big Swole, and Jade Cargill tweeted out their thoughts as well. The AEW World Champion challenged any of the released superstars to face him. Big Swole, whose husband Cedric Alexander is in WWE, was also quite distraught from what we could infer from her tweets.

