"Maxwell is not happy" - MJF's girlfriend shares embarrassing photo of the AEW star

MJF’s girlfriend Alicia Atout shared an embarrassing photo of the star, which is hilarious. The former AEW World Champion will not be happy about this.

Maxwell is one of the most notorious heels in AEW, and he has showcased that over the last few years. Whether he was a baby face or a heel, one thing has remained constant: He is not very easy to impress.

His girlfriend, who is also a backstage personality in AEW, took to X/Twitter to share a picture of a grumpy-looking Maxwell and posted it for the world to see. She wrote:

“Maxwell is not happy about the new decor.”

It is funny to see the always-serious AEW star posing with a cat with a grumpy look on his face. This could be used against him by one of his opponents one day.

Former WWE producer says MJF is hard to hang with

Former WWE producer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that MJF can be difficult to work with and outlined his reasons for saying this.

He was speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast when he highlighted Maxwell's great work, which made him hard to hang with. He said:

“I think it's really hard to hang with MJF if you're not ready to go with him. I think he's so good on the mic that even though he's selling your stuff, if you're not real sharp with it, he's going to look like he's going a million miles an hour and you're going to look like your car doesn't go that fast.”

That is definitely true, as the former AEW World Champion can leave even the best stars in his wake. He has showcased that talent and has also proved it at the highest level.

