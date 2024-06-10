"Maybe he goes to WWE right away" - Dolph Ziggler makes a surprising claim about AEW legend's future

Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) is active on the podcast scene and routinely talks about the state of the business. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently opened up about the future of former AEW star Sting.

The Icon wrestled his last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion at AEW Revolution, where he and Darby Allin successfully defended the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dolph Ziggler opened up about Sting's stint in Tony Khan's promotion.

The former WWE Superstar revealed he was ''blown away'' by Stinger's performance in AEW. He also predicted that the former WCW World Champion could return to the Stamford-based promotion.

“Watching him [Sting] in AEW, amazing! I was blown away every week because there’s so many awesome young up-and-comers. There’s so many good people there doing things. And to see Sting going above and beyond every night, trying to do something extra special, that’s awesome, man! And maybe it doesn’t work out. Maybe he goes to WWE right away. You never know,” he said.

Nic Nemeth added:

“Maybe we never see him in AEW. Maybe he’s retired and done, or he’s working behind the scenes in WWE now. So however that worked out, I’m so glad it did the way it did, because seeing Sting in AEW that last year or two, oh my, [it was] so awesome to see!" [H/T: ewrestlingews.com]

Dolph Ziggler reveals his conversation with Tony Khan after leaving WWE

Dolph Ziggler was one of several wrestlers released by WWE in 2023. There were rumors that the 43-year-old would join AEW. During a recent episode of the Eyes Up Here podcast, Nemeth opened up about his conservation with AEW President Tony Khan following his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

“I talked to Tony [Khan] a long time ago, and he was like, ‘Just so you know, you can do anything you want while you work here!' He wants everyone to have a good time and do the best possible thing. That’s awesome, and a lot of people did think I was going to AEW, and I love a bunch of people in AEW; I love AEW; Tony’s freaking great. I was just weighing my options and figuring them out; I didn’t have a plan," he said.

Dolph Ziggler has since appeared on TNA, NJPW, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.