"Maybe this is why he got dropped" - Jim Cornette savagely roasts former Universal Champion's lookalike and comments on his WWE release

Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on this week's Dynamite segment involving ex-WWE stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, particularly roasting Parker Boudreaux's involvement.

This past week's episode of the Wednesday Night flagship featured a showdown between Swerve and Keith Lee. Rap artist Rick Ross was also present as a "mediator." The segment closed with what appeared to be a new group formed around Swerve and the Mogul Affiliates, as Parker Boudreaux emerged to attack Lee.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran roasted the former NXT star for the segment. Cornette pointed to the fact that Boudreaux was released from developmental territory previously.

"So Parker [Boudreaux] comes from behind Keith Lee and spin him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen it's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the performance center," Jim Cornette said. [From 7:31 to 7:52]

Parker wrestled as Harland during his time with WWE. He worked alongside Joe Gacy but found himself released earlier this year. After his departure, he debuted in MLW before debuting and eventually signing for AEW in August 2022.

Jim Cornette also slammed a former WWE star's treatment in AEW recently

Jim Cornette has also made it clear that he is not a fan of Jake Hager's AEW run either. Since leaving WWE in 2017, he wrestled on the independent circuit for a few years before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

The former Jack Swagger is also a Bellator MMA fighter with three wins and a loss record but has not enjoyed a single title run.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast, Cornette pointed to that fact as he criticized the lack of progress Hager has made since his debut.

"All of a sudden, from behind to jump [Ricky] Starks in the ring was Jake Hager and that stupid purple hat. And then once he hits him the others come in and jump him, and at that point I thought has anybody ever worked for a promotion longer and done less while they were there than Jake Hager in AEW?" said the veteran. [From 4:54 to 5:19]

Hager was a multi-time world champion during his run with WWE. He also won Money in the Bank and United States titles during his time as Jack Swagger.

