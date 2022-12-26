Tony Khan has completely killed former WWE world champion's momentum in AEW, claims wrestling veteran

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has blasted AEW president Tony Khan for supposedly killing all of the momentum that a former WWE World Champion had upon arriving in the company.

The man in question is Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger in WWE).

Despite not being close to the world title picture, Hager has been a part of some of All Elite Wrestling's most memorable matches, including Stadium Stampedes and Anarchy in the Arena.

Hager is arguably having one of his best-received runs in All Elite Wrestling at the time of writing, thanks in no small part to how much he likes his purple bucket hat. In case you didn't know, he really likes his hat.

But has Jake Hager achieved all that he can in All Elite Wrestling? Speaking on the most recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette not only believes that Hager has not done anything of note since his debut, but he also doesn't like his hat.

"All of a sudden, from behind to jump [Ricky] Starks in the ring was Jake Hager and that stupid purple hat. And then once he hits him the others come in and jump him, and at that point I thought has anybody ever worked for a promotion longer and done less while they were there than Jake Hager in AEW?" said the veteran. [From 4:54 to 5:19]

Hager hasn't sat back and collected a paycheck since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, as he has been challenged for several titles along the way, including the AEW World, TNT, and All-Atlantic Championships.

Jake Hager made his AEW on the debut episode of Dynamite in 2019

With the influx of former WWE Superstars that have found their way to AEW, it's incredible to think that one of the earliest surprise debuts came from none other than the former Jack Swagger.

Hager made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the end of the premiere episode of Dynamite in October 2019, siding with Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz to form the group that would later become known as The Inner Circle.

Hager has managed to juggle a full-time schedule as part of All Elite Wrestling with an MMA career as well, as he is currently part of Bellator's heavyweight division with a record of three wins, no losses, and one no-contest.

