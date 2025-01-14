"Maybe I need to stay with AEW" - 3-time WWE Champion thought of re-signing with Tony Khan's company

AEW has welcomed several WWE legends into its roster, but a few have since departed the company. The Hardy Boyz are now in TNA Wrestling, and Jeff Hardy has opened up on his run in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut in March 2022, reuniting with his brother Matt to the delight of fans. Unfortunately, injuries and legal issues hampered their run in the tag team division, and the brothers departed the promotion early last year.

Matt, whose contract expired first, quickly returned to the independent scene before making his shocking comeback in TNA Wrestling. In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast, Jeff revealed that he was torn between staying with All Elite Wrestling and joining his brother in the Nashville-based promotion:

"There was even one moment where I found out Matt went back to TNA, I watched the footage, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I need to stay with AEW and continue to prove myself and have some killer matches with these guys who are on a different level.’ Then I was like, I had such a good run in TNA last time. The merchandise they came out with was so cool, I started doing the eyelid paint and everything was so good the last time in TNA. There was so many innovative bumps I did throughout that run. I said, ‘No, this is exactly the way it’s supposed to be.’ I called Matt and agreed to show up." [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff Hardy addresses his baffling AEW debut

When Jeff Hardy debuted in All Elite Wrestling, it was to save his brother from a beatdown. However, as he was running to the ring, he briefly stopped to do his famous juke dance on the ramp.

While the fans roared their approval, the absurdity of the decision to dance while running to save his brother was quickly pointed out. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Jeff Hardy recalled the incident and said he was glad that he didn't try to do it again when he returned to TNA:

"This time, I’m glad I didn’t try to run and do the juke at the same time. Still to this day, why would I try to juke and run to save my brother my first time in AEW? So bizarre. I’ve even practiced it since to see if it was possible." [H/T: Fightful]

Matt and Jeff Hardy are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions. It remains to be seen whether their paths will ever lead them back to Tony Khan's promotion.

