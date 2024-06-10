"Maybe he just wants to go make some money" - WWE personality believes Ricochet could be heading to AEW amid recent rumors

Ricochet's WWE contract is set to expire soon. A current WWE personality believes that he could be headed to AEW.

Sam Roberts is the latest to comment on Ricochet's contract situation. The One and Only was at the top of his game when he signed with WWE. While his initial years in the Stamford-based promotion were met with success, the past year hasn't gone his way. Hence, there have been reports that the former NXT star won't be renewing his contract once it expires this summer.

This has fueled speculation that the former Intercontinental Champion could be headed to AEW once his contract expires. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts mentioned that the high-flyer could go to All Elite Wrestling to make some money and wrestle guys with whom he has a history.

"If you look at AEW, that's where people that he's got history with are right now. From his days in Lucha Underground, he's got a tremendous background with Swerve [Strickland]. That's one of those matches that people talk about. He's got a tremendous history with Will Ospreay. That's one of those matches that people talk about not just the potential of it happening now but remember when it did, those are those matches that, you know, when you see Ricochet do an interview, those are the matches that people bring up aside from what he's done in WWE."

He continued:

"So, the fact that they're both in AEW, you've already got multiple doors there. The question is, 'is there a reasonable amount of faith that he goes to AEW and he's put in a bigger spotlight?' which maybe doesn't matter. I'm not in the guy's head. Maybe he just wants to go make some money and wrestle different people." [11:54 - 12:50]

Nick Wayne would like to face Ricochet if he joins AEW

The news of Ricochet possibly leaving WWE has turned a lot of heads. Everyone is seemingly excited at the chance to see what the former NXT North American Champion can do outside the Stamford-based company. It seems as if he might already have an opponent waiting for him if he were to join Tony Khan's promotion.

A fan recently posted on social media a picture of Nick Wayne and Ricochet, indicating that he wants to see them square off in the ring. Wayne caught wind of the tweet and claimed that he liked the idea.

“I like your agenda.”

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It still remains to be seen if The One and Only will leave WWE and sign with All Elite Wrestling.

