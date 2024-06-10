Up-and-coming star interested in facing Ricochet if he joins AEW

An upcoming AEW star has hinted that he would be interested in facing Ricochet if he moved to the company. This star is known to easily get under the skin of his co-stars. The star who showed interest is none other than Nick Wayne.

Wayne is part of The Patriarchy stable, where he is learning the tricks of the trade from former WWE star Christian Cage. He has been heavily involved and does a lot of mischievous things under Cage's watch.

Ricochet is rumored to be signing up with AEW after he informed WWE of his desire to leave the company upon the expiry of his contract.

A fan posted a collage of the young star and Ricochet on X/Twitter, stating that his agenda is different and he wants the two stars to wrestle in an AEW ring if the former Speed Champion joins All Elite Wrestling.

Trending

Nick Wayne noticed the post and replied to the fan that he likes his agenda, seemingly confirming his interest in taking on the WWE star in the near future.

“I like your agenda.”

Expand Tweet

Ricochet could reportedly move to another company, and it is not AEW

Ricochet is a talented wrestler and it is obvious that there would be a lot of interest in his services as he gets near to leaving WWE after a long time.

A lot of former wrestlers have voiced their opinion that he could sign up with Tony Khan’s company. However, reports have now emerged that another company is in the mix to sign him up.

Fightful Select has reported that New Japan Pro-Wrestling is interested in signing up Ricochet. If he does end up going there, given the nature of the relationship between the two companies, one can expect him to be working in both.

It is going to be an interesting time for Ricochet as he gets ready to take up a new challenge away from WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback