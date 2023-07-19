"Maybe the match of the year" - Hall of Famer singles out AEW clash for special praise (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised a recent showdown between AEW's FTR and Bullet Club Gold for the tag team title match.

The match took place on the latest edition of AEW Collision. The bout was an intense one-hour-long two-out-of-three falls match. FTR emerged victorious by defeating the Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Bill Apter expressed his excitement for the match and called it a strong contender for the coveted "Match of the Year" candidate.

"So, I think I may have seen one of the candidates for definitely the Match of the half of the year. Maybe the match of the year. AEW had FTR against Jay White and Juice Robinson in a two out of three falls, one-hour time-limit match... these four guys worked their as**s off during this match. There was constant action," Apter said. [12:55 - 13:29]

Furthermore, he wished he could have witnessed such matches in his childhood between legendary wrestlers:

"I would have loved to have seen this kind of action when I was a kid growing up with Marco and Dawn Curtis against the Graham Brothers, just the constant movement of what these guys brought to this, but definitely a Match of the Half-Year so far."[13:30 - 13:50]

Check out the interview below:

Dave Meltzer reveals backstage insights on AEW Collision match between FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

According to Dave Meltzer, FTR and Bullet Club Gold took most of the in-ring action and called the moves spontaneously during the match.

Meltzer also mentioned that Juice Robinson had arrived at the arena four hours before the show went live on TNT. Since the match was scheduled as the opening bout, the stars had minimal time to plan things out.

As FTR's next opponents for the titles will be decided on Dynamite, where Adam Cole and MJF will go up against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Gracia in the finals of a blind eliminator tag team tournament.

Do you want to see a rematch between FTR and Bullet Club Gold? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here