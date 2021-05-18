"Maybe it's a realization that its time" - Christopher Daniels contemplates retirement in a heartfelt speech

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian lost to The Young Bucks and, in doing so, had to split up the tag team SCU. It appears that wrestling fans could have lost more than they realized on that night as Daniels is now contemplating retirement.

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Christopher Daniels cuts a heartfelt, passionate speech to his fans. It was full of emotion, and if you're a fan of his, it would be impossible to watch and not get emotional.

Christopher Daniels started by sharing a story about "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes and how it relates to where he is in his career right now.

"You know when I was 18 years old, I watched Dusty Rhodes, one of the guys that grew up watching," Daniels began. "I watched him win the US title for the very first time, he beat Lex Luger and I'm so happy. Next week. I was watching television, and he talked about after all the time he had spent in wrestling. He was thinking about retiring. And I remember thinking in my head, you just won the US championship, and you're thinking of walking away, Dusty? And he said I remember it plain as day the way he put it, he said, 'I'm thinking of laying this old body down.'"

Christopher Daniels then reflected upon his career. He explained that he's older and has been doing it longer than Rhodes had at the time, but he's accomplished so much less. Daniels said there is no shame in losing, but maybe the shame is not realizing when your last loss should be.

He added that people had been asking him when he was going to decide to hang it up. It then dawned on The Fallen Angel that maybe it's not a decision that you make, but maybe "it's a realization that it's time."

Have fans seen Christopher Daniels' last match?

Christopher Daniels wrapped up his speech by thanking the fans who have watched, cheered, and booed him throughout his career.

"I've got a lot more to say to Frankie and to my family," Daniels continued. "At this moment, right now. I don't know what's ahead for me. And I knew at some point; I would walk out a door in an arena. And that would be the last time I walk out as a full-time wrestler. And I don't know if that day is today or not. I don't know, but if it is, all I can say is, all I can say is thanks. Thank you if you watched. Thank you if you cheered. Thank you, if you booed...just thanks."

Before walking out the door, Christopher Daniels collapsed against the wall and was very emotional. He stated that he didn't want to go and wants to stay a little bit longer before collecting himself and walking out the door.

Hopefully, this isn't the last we've seen of Christopher Daniels in an AEW ring.

That might be all. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 13, 2021

Do you believe we have seen the last of Christopher Daniels as a full-time performer? Or is there still life in the career of The Fallen Angel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

