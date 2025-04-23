"Maybe retired for good" - Tony Khan gives major update on former WWE Champion's AEW future

A former AEW Champion has not been seen on TV in several months, and Tony Khan has now provided some insight into his future.

Ad

Bryan Danielson announced in 2023 that he was stepping away from the ring in 2024. Many fans believed that his final match would take place at All In against Swerve Strickland. However, after Danielson won the AEW World Championship, he made it clear that he would step away from the ring after he lost the title. The veteran's World Title run came to an end at WrestleDream 2024 after losing to Jon Moxley. Since then, he has not been seen on AEW TV, leading many fans to believe that he has retired.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Way of the Blade podcast, Tony Khan noted that Bryan Danielson is injured and might be retired, but he's never said that he's done for good.

"He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return."

Ad

He further highlighted how useful Danielson has been behind the scenes and noted that he talks to the former WWE Champion every day.

"I still work with Bryan Danielson. He’s still a big part of my office… I talk to Bryan almost every day. He’s got a great mind for wrestling… he’s a great leader in AEW." [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Tony Khan also commented on the controversial Jon Moxley spike spot

Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Cope on the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite in a Street Fight. The match became the talk of the town due to one spot where the Rated-R Superstar suplexed Moxley onto a board of nails. The gruesome spot was widely criticized for being too dangerous.

Ad

During the same episode of the Way of the Blade podcast, Tony Khan addressed the controversial spot, noting how much attention it drew to the product.

"It was our highest rated episode of the year… it’s probably the most watched video of the year in AEW… it clearly brought outside fans in and created casual interest. In a perfect world, that’s what these can do." [H/T Ringside News]

This year's All In is set to take place in Texas. The American Dragon was present at the press event when the pay-per-view was announced. It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will return to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More