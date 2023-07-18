"Maybe someday in AEW" - Fans feel a forgotten story from 2021 involving Kenny Omega could be revived

Fans want to see the payoff of a current AEW star confronting Kenny Omega two years ago at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary event. The star in question is Bullet Club Gold member Jay White.

Kenny Omega is among the few performers who have made their name in the global pro wrestling scene. The Cleaner has consistently delivered stellar matches against numerous top names during his career.

As a matter of fact, the former AEW World Champion recently put on a nearly 40-minute classic encounter against NJPW star Will Ospreay at the 2023 Forbidden Door event. Although Omega has seemingly done it all in his illustrious career, fans still want to see him compete against the new generation of stars.

A Twitter user recently recalled the confrontation between Kenny Omega and Jay White from IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021. The fan also wished to see the two wrestlers feuding someday on AEW TV.

"Two years ago today at Slammiversary, Jay White invaded IMPACT, confronting Kenny Omega also involving Juice Robinson & David Finlay. An angle that hasn't been paid off to this day. Maybe someday in AEW," the tweet read.

You can view the graphic post via this link.

Taking notice of the tweet, fans also weighed in on whether Omega should feud with Jay White, leading to a great match between two amazing wrestlers now that they are both in AEW. Here is how Wrestling Twitter reacted to the prospect of The Cleaner locking horns with Switchblade:

MaxCFC @TheProfessorM10 @DrainBamager Jay v Kenny has to come sooner rather than later. AEW can’t ignore the fact they have the two former BC Leaders in the company and their history together. Think it’s down to timing. When Kenny is done with BCC maybe one grabs a belt and then go after each other.

Kappa @Kappa1084 @DrainBamager This moment was so cool. It's a shame that Impact didn't do anything to follow up on it

Many fans want to see Omega and White kickstart a program, building on their confrontation years ago. Meanwhile, some viewers think the dream rivalry is unlikely to materialize as Jay White and Kenny Omega perform on separate shows.

AEW stars Kenny Omega and Jay White have a storied past

Many people may not know that Omega has a storied history with Jay White since their days in the NJPW. Omega was the one who welcomed a young Switchblade to the Bullet Club. However, things went south when a civil war broke out between the faction members.

White finally managed to pull the strings and become the new leader of the Bullet Club. There is a lot of history between the two stars, allowing Tony Khan and AEW's creative team to book a compelling feud. The Jay White-led Bullet Club Gold could also feud against Omega and The Young Bucks in the near future.

While the prospect of a rivalry between Omega and White seems promising, only time will tell whether the two former Bullet Club leaders are destined to cross paths in the AEW.

Do you want Omega to face Jay White in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here