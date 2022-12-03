"Me and all of them going head to head" - 30-year-old puts AEW roster on notice during Renee Paquette segment on Rampage

On tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, Renee Paquette had a sit-down interview with one of the top stars in the promotion and a close friend of hers, Saraya (fka Paige). During the interview, the former WWE Superstar made her intentions clear.

A couple of weeks ago at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Saraya made her in-ring debut for the promotion. She competed and defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. This was her first match in almost five years. She was sidelined due to a severe neck injury.

During the interview, Saraya praised Britt Baker for putting on a tough fight and appreciated Jamie Hayter becoming the new AEW Women's Champion.

While talking about the Women's title, she recalled Toni Storm stating that she wanted to get back her lost title. Saraya then mentioned that she, too, is gunning for the belt, and she put the rest of the women's division on notice.

"I'm proud of Jamie Hayter, she became the champ. That's such a big deal and I know you spoke to Toni (Storm) last week about her wanting to get the championship back. But I want all the women to know that I want that championship too. So, it's me against all of them going head to head," Saraya said. [1:36 - 1:52]

Saraya has not held a title in over seven years.

