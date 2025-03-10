Medical team rushes to check on AEW star after gruesome match at Revolution

AEW's medical team had to rush out immediately after one of tonight's matches to check on a major star. This match featured several hardcore spots, including some done with foreign objects.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher faced off tonight at AEW Revolution. This match was special as they clashed in a steel cage.

At one point in the bout, Mark Davis forced his way into the cage and brought a bag containing a plethora of tools for Fletcher's use. Eventually, Ospreay managed to send Davis out of the cage, and he took a peek inside the bag of tricks. It contained everything from thumbtacks to a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

The bout contained several hardcore spots, as Will Ospreay hit The Protostar with a Styles Clash into a pool of thumbtacks. The match concluded with both men launching off the top of the cage with a Spanish Fly and Ospreay finishing the match with a Hidden Blade and Tiger Driver 91.

After the match, the AEW medical staff quickly rushed in to check on Fletcher, who was still lying down. The Aerial Assassin walked up to him, putting the staff on high alert, but he did not dare to go any further. This seems to finally be the end of a gruesome feud between these two rivals.

