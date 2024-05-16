Medical team rushes to check on Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) after she was put through a table

A medical team rushed to examine Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) after she was put through a table by a top AEW star on this week's Dynamite. The star is none other than Willow Nightingale.

The CEO met with the reigning TBS Champion in the ring to sign the contract for their title match at Double or Nothing 2024. The match will mark Mercedes Mone's in-ring debut in AEW and her first match since being injured during her match against Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence 2023.

To begin the segment, Willow declared her respect for The Boss before speaking about the history that informs the prestige and importance of the TBS Title and the hard work that its holders represent. The former Strong Women's Champion promised to retain the belt against Mone in Las Vegas before signing the contract.

Mone responded by alluding to her groundbreaking work in the industry. Bringing up her recent accomplishments, Mone told Nightingale that while defeating her at Resurgence last year may have been the most significant moment of Willow's career, losing to her at Double or Nothing would be the best thing to happen to her, affirming that her legacy was one of winning.

In response, the 30-year-old reminded Mone of the nearly career-ending injury she suffered at her hands in their last encounter, resulting in the latter slapping Nightingale.

Willow Nightingale, however, ducked Mone's attempt to hit her with the TBS Title and proceeded to deliver a Doctor Bomb on her challenger through the table, leading to medical staff members checking on her immediately afterward.

It remains to be seen whether Mercedes Mone will raise gold in her very first AEW match at Double or Nothing 2024.