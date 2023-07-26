AEW star Samoa Joe always looks like he's in half a mind to rip your face off. But if you thought that this menacing individual couldn't become even scarier than he is, you are sorely mistaken.

The AEW star plays the iconic Sweet Tooth in the Peacock original - Twisted Metal. We at Sportskeeda had a chance to speak to him recently for an exclusive interview to promote this post-apocalyptic series. The new upcoming action comedy show premieres on Thursday, July 27th.

Of course, Sportskeeda asked Samoa Joe if he'd like to bring the Sweet Tooth character to an AEW ring at some point:

"I say never say never but at this point, there are no current plans." (1.07-1.10)

Even though Sweet Tooth is a crazy clown in the series, there is a certain magnetic quality to the character. Sportskeeda asked Samoa Joe how he maintained the balance between scary and lovable:

"I think the same way I've done it in my career. Let's face it. Samoa Joe is a terrible person, who does horrible things to his opponents for the mere sake of a little bit of a hand-up in competition. And still manage to make people around the world find something lovable about me. So, I just try to take a little bit of that and inject it into Sweet Tooth because we have a lot of similarities in that way. We may do horrible things but we have the best of intentions." (1.24-1.47)

Check out the entire conversation below:

Samoa Joe's AEW arch-rival CM Punk is no stranger to acting either

Meanwhile, CM Punk, who has been at odds with Samoa Joe for decades now, is part of the highly anticipated second season of Heels, premiering on Starz. Sportskeeda asked Joe about how two AEW stars were killing it in the acting world:

"It's good to know that many of us are kinda branching off into other forays in media and finding success. Twisted Metal is definitely something I'm very,very happy to be a part of." (3.30-3.43)

Peacock @peacock Buckle up for #TwistedMetal , the new @peacock Original action-comedy series starring Anthony Mackie streaming July 27th.

Catch the highly anticipated PlayStation adaptation streaming only on Peacock from July 27th. But beware the killer clown who prowls the apocalyptic wasteland.

