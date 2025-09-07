Megastar could be joining AEW due to Taylor Swift being connected to Jeff Jarrett, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

AEW has often showcased non-wrestling stars in its programming. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, a particular celebrity might be appearing someday, owing to strings that Jeff Jarrett might pull with Taylor Swift.

Ad

The celebrity being talked about is Travis Kelce, who was recently announced to be engaged to Taylor Swift. Apart from being an NFL star, Travis is also a well known pro-wrestling fan, and it has often been speculated that he will be joining the business someday based on his previous appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about how it was likely that Travis would appear in All Elite Wrestling or WWE someday. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Travis Kelce? Oh man he is a huge, huge wrestling fan. So whether it happens with Jeff Jarrett because of the relationship with Taylor Swift, or if it happens with WWE, he is made for the pro-wrestling business. Definitely."

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

You can check out the full comments in the video here:

Ad

Jeff Jarrett wants to see Travis Kelce appear in AEW

All Elite veteran Jeff Jarrett has openly talked about wanting to see Travis Kelce in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on an interview with TMZ Sports, Jeff stated:

"I would love for Kelce to step into an AEW ring. And I’ll tell you one thing - we’ve got a guitar shot waiting for him. He’s been around music for a while, but I don’t think he’s ever taken a guitar shot, Steve. So, I’ve got one ready for Travis. But seriously, I’d welcome him into an AEW ring anytime. (...) When that time comes, the door will be open at AEW," he said.

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Travis Kelce will ever take part in pro-wrestling down the line.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!