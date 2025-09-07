Megastar could be joining AEW due to Taylor Swift being connected to Jeff Jarrett, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

AEW has often showcased non-wrestling stars in its programming. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, a particular celebrity might be appearing someday, owing to strings that Jeff Jarrett might pull with Taylor Swift.
The celebrity being talked about is Travis Kelce, who was recently announced to be engaged to Taylor Swift. Apart from being an NFL star, Travis is also a well known pro-wrestling fan, and it has often been speculated that he will be joining the business someday based on his previous appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about how it was likely that Travis would appear in All Elite Wrestling or WWE someday. He said:
"Travis Kelce? Oh man he is a huge, huge wrestling fan. So whether it happens with Jeff Jarrett because of the relationship with Taylor Swift, or if it happens with WWE, he is made for the pro-wrestling business. Definitely."
When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!
You can check out the full comments in the video here:
Jeff Jarrett wants to see Travis Kelce appear in AEW
All Elite veteran Jeff Jarrett has openly talked about wanting to see Travis Kelce in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Speaking on an interview with TMZ Sports, Jeff stated:
"I would love for Kelce to step into an AEW ring. And I’ll tell you one thing - we’ve got a guitar shot waiting for him. He’s been around music for a while, but I don’t think he’s ever taken a guitar shot, Steve. So, I’ve got one ready for Travis. But seriously, I’d welcome him into an AEW ring anytime. (...) When that time comes, the door will be open at AEW," he said.
As of now, it remains to be seen whether Travis Kelce will ever take part in pro-wrestling down the line.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video
These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!