Member of MMA's Four Horsewomen names Bryan Danielson as her dream opponent

One of the 'Baddest' women on the planet, who is currently signed with AEW, expressed her wish to step inside the squared circle against Bryan Danielson. She stated he was her dream opponent.

The member of MMA's four horsewomen in question is the Marina Shafir. Marina made her debut back in December 2021 with AEW. She is from a Mixed Martial Arts background, and was a member of the four horsewomen of the UFC, alongside former UFC Bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey.

Shafir has competed in several hard-hitting bouts throughout her tenure in the All Elite promotion. However, her run has been decent at best until now. Recently, Marina caught fans' attention after she mentioned Bryan Danielson as her dream opponent.

She posted the following on "X" social media platform:

"What if I said Bryan Danielson was a dream match of mine? #WrestleDream @AEW"

It is no secret that The American Dragon would be among several up-and-coming wrestlers' dream opponents, due to his amazing technical abilities, and also due to what he has achieved throughout his career.

As a matter of fact, Danielson is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world today. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Marina Shafir would ever get her wish to face Danielson, even keeping aside the inter-gender aspect.