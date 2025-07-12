"Mercedes Ender I’m afraid," "MISSED HER SO MUCH" - Fans erupt after a potential update on former WWE star's AEW in-ring return

A former WWE star is reported to be closer to making her AEW in-ring return, and the fans have erupted. They even said that she will be the one to stop Mercedes Mone.

There are a lot of stars who have missed in-ring action of late, and some have made their returns recently. Scorpio Sky made his long-awaited return after over a year and has joined a faction with Christopher Daniels. Meanwhile, the former WWE star scheduled to make a comeback soon is none other than Ruby Soho.

The 34-year-old has not been inside a wrestling ring ever since she announced her pregnancy last year. Since then, she has gone on to marry Angelo Parker and the two have had a child. It has recently been reported that Ruby was training for her AEW return.

Excited about the news, fans started buzzing on social media. While some were happy to hear of her imminent return, some even suggested that she would be the one to finally stop Mercedes Mone. Other fans noted that they missed her a lot.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the news [Image credit: Fan comments on X]

AEW star Ruby Soho has special message for Angelo Parker

AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

On the occasion of their anniversary, Soho sent out a special message to her husband. Taking to Instagram, Ruby Soho wrote:

“I was going to post a compilation of pictures from our first year of marriage but I looked through my camera roll and realized it’s about 97% pictures of our kid and 3% screenshots of stuff we talk s**t about. So I chose one of my favorites from our wedding day. I love you @theangeloparker. Thank you for making me your wife. Happy Anniversary!”

That was a special message, and it was heartwarming to see the love that the two wrestling stars have for each other. Tony Khan will be hoping that Ruby Soho makes her comeback soon.

