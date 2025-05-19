Congratulations to AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker

AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker celebrated a great day in their personal lives, and congratulations to them. The two have not been on TV for over a year now.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. The two are also known for their time in the WWE before that. The Couple's last AEW TV appearance happened to be in April 2024, when Soho announced her pregnancy on live TV and later tied the knot with Parker in real life.

Meanwhile, Ruby Soho remembered the auspicious day of her wedding to Angelo Parker for their one-year anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ruby shared an intimate picture with her husband and wrote the following in the post:

"I was going to post a compilation of pictures from our first year of marriage but I looked through my camera roll and realized it’s about 97% pictures of our kid and 3% screenshots of stuff we talk sh*t about. So I chose one of my favorites from our wedding day. I love you @theangeloparker. Thank you for making me your wife. Happy Anniversary!"

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our heartiest congratulations to Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho on their one-year marriage anniversary.

Ruby Soho's message for Saraya after her AEW exit

Saraya was a stablemate with Ruby Soho in The Outcasts as well. However, the two broke apart last year. Earlier this year, the former Paige announced her sudden departure from AEW after more than a two-year run.

Ruby Soho shared an Instagram story nearly two months ago to give her flowers to Saraya as she was leaving. Ruby wrote the following in her message:

"Legend! Love you always! @saraya."

Moreover, Ruby Soho is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling, and fans are awaiting her return. On the other hand, speculations about Saraya returning to WWE are being made following her AEW exit.

