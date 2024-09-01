Mercedes Mone abruptly changed the finish of her title match after getting seriously injured

Mercedes Mone recalled having to change the finish of a title match once. This incident occurred after she got seriously injured during the bout.

Mercedes Mone returned to the ring at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom, for the first time since leaving WWE. She also took part in a tournament at NJPW Resurgence 2023 to crown the inaugural Strong Women's Champion. Mone faced off against Willow Nightingale in the finale.

During this match, Mone suffered a serious injury that resulted in Willow Nightingale winning the title. During a recent appearance on The Junkies on 106.7, Mone recalled that she was supposed to win the gold but she had to change the finish on the fly after she got injured. She also noted how unpredictable professional wrestling could be and this was a case in point.

“Just the many years of practising and training in the ring, you’re prepared to take all these bumps safely and effortlessly. Sometimes the moves really hurt and you can get injured and sometimes you don’t know who’s going to win. When I broke my heel last year, I was supposed to win this championship [NJPW STRONG Women’s Title]. But I was too injured that I [just] told the girl, I’m like, ‘Um, you’re gonna have to win this title’ because I couldn’t even stand up. So, you never know what’s gonna happen in wrestling and I think that’s what’s the funnest part. It’s like, yes, it’s live. Yes, it’s predetermined but, you have no idea what’s gonna happen,” she said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Hikaru Shida sent a warning to Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone just defended her TBS Championship successfully against Britt Baker at AEW All In. Shortly after winning the match, a new challenger was already named for her title. Hikaru Shida won a number-one contender's match for the TBS Championship and will face The CEO at All Out.

AEW cameras caught up with Shida who had a message for the current TBS Champion.

"Tell Mercedes I'll see her Wednesday," she said.

It remains to be seen if Hikaru Shida will be able to defeat Mercedes Mone at AEW All Out to end her TBS Championship reign.

