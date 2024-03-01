Mercedes Mone accepts an alleged WWE signing's challenge for a dream match, drops blatant AEW tease

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is reportedly expected to make her AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2024, days after the culmination of the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. The hype for Big Business is getting bigger day by day as Mone is dropping huge hints of her Jacksonville-based promotion debut.

Mone dropped a blatant AEW tease while trolling Giulia, who is currently signed to the World Wonder Ring Stardom and is the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion. During an interview, the 30-year-old star said that she would have to keep the belt until she had a bout with The Boss. In response to this, Mercedes sent a message on X/Twitter, seemingly accepting Giulia's challenge and dropping a massive tease of her debut in Tony Khan's promotion in the process.

"You standing on big business or u just standing around! YoU know where to find me Julia @giulia0221g," Mercedes Mone shared.

Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:

Giulia makes appearances in multiple wrestling promotions, including World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Some rumors suggest that the 30-year-old star might soon be signed by WWE.

Will Mercedes Mone feud with Deonna Purrazzo or "Timeless" Toni Storm upon her probable AEW signing? Exploring the possibility

If Mercedes Mone indeed signs with the Jacksonville-based promotion, there is every probability that she will target the AEW Women's World Championship, which is currently held by "Timeless" Toni Storm. Meanwhile, Storm is set to defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

The following match's fate will decide who Mercedes Mone will feud with, and there is every chance she might play a role in the feud, even before she makes her in-ring debut in the Jacksonville-based company. Interestingly, both Storm and Purrazzo are former WWE Superstars, who are now vying for the top position in Tony Khan's promotion. Purrazzo has experience in WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling as well. She has also performed in Ring of Honor from 2015 to 2018. On the other hand, Storm was associated with WWE from 2017 to 2021.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

