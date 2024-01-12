Major female star rumored to sign with WWE issues an update on her condition

WWE has brought in some big names over the past year, and the company is currently interested in signing a 29-year-old star to the company. The star in question is Giulia, who recently provided an update on her condition.

Giulia has made waves with her work in Japan as a top in-ring performer. She is the current NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and WWE reportedly has a lot of interest in bringing her to the company.

Giulia is currently signed to World Wonder Ring Stardom and also makes appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She is regarded as one of the best female wrestlers in the world, and WWE has been rumored to be eyeing her to make its roster stronger.

Taking to Twitter, Giulia provided an update on her physical condition. She wrote in Japanese that her whole body had muscle pain. However, she was ready for the next challenge.

Here is what she wrote in Japanese translated to English:

"My whole body has muscle pain! Ready! #stardom #njpwSTRONG"

You can view her original tweet here:

Jade Cargill became the company’s biggest signing of 2023. She is yet to make her in-ring debut for the company, and many expect to see her in the Women’s Royal Rumble later this month.

Giulia’s arrival could make Damage CTRL stronger if she is fast-tracked to the main roster rather than made to contribute to NXT. She could join the heelish faction and work with fellow Japanese stars IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

WWE fans could see Giulia in the company soon

It’s been reported that WWE wants to get Giulia as soon as possible to work with the company. It looks like she could become a part of the Stamford-based wrestling promotion soon.

Fightful Select has reported that many within the company expect her to go to NXT unless she seems ready for the main roster. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Giulia would likely take some time off after departing from World Wonder Ring Stardom to improve her English. Fightful has noted that WWE has the resources to help her out in that department if required.

It may only be a matter of time before fans see Giulia in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Her addition to the roster will work wonders for the company.

Are you waiting for Giulia to join the largest wrestling promotion in the world? Sound off in the comments section below.

