Mercedes Mone achieves major milestone for the first time in four years after WrestleMania 37 

AEW star Mercedes Mone achieved a massive feat in the company since WrestleMania 37. She has been one of the top stars and is currently on a historic TBS championship reign. She also holds three more titles.

During The CEO's WWE run, she entered WrestleMania 37 as the SmackDown Women's Champion and battled Bianca Belair in the main event of Night 1. This was the second and last time the women's match had closed 'Mania. Recently, Mercedes Mone achieved another similar milestone four years after the event.

This week, Mercedes Mone main evented Dynamite for the first time against the 32-year-old star Yuka Sakazaki. The incredible match saw the TBS Champion retain her title. On Mone Mag, The CEO said that she was nervous before headlining the show.

"This week on Dynamite was a special one for me as I had my first TBS championship defense of the new year and my first match in the Main Event of AEW! I admit I always feel anxious and nervous when stepping into the Main Event," she wrote. [H/T - Fightful]

Mercedes Mone lays out next challenge after AEW Dynamite win

The TBS Champion defeated the Magical Girl in one of the most memorable contests in the company. The match saw both stars shine in an athletic match.

Following the historic win on the flagship show, Mercedes took to Twitter and asked who was next in line for a shot at the TBS Title.

"AYAYAYAYAYAYAYA! Another 1️⃣ Who wants to jump on the #Monétrain next? #AEWDynamite," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see who will step up to dethrone The CEO.

