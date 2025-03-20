Mercedes Mone alleges AEW star is reckless: "Shouldn’t be allowed in the ring"

The current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone claimed that a 20-year-old AEW star is reckless after their match on Dynamite. The CEO also urged that the star should not be allowed in the ring.

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone was slated to defend her TBS Championship against the Ring of Honor and AEW star Billie Starkz. The feud between the two had been building up for weeks. In their title match this week, Mone and Starkz gave it their all and produced a great bout from start to finish.

At the end of a terrific encounter, Mone managed to retain her title yet again by making Billie Starkz pass out with a Statement Maker. After their amazing match on Dynamite, The CEO expressed her frustration towards the 20-year-old Starkz due to a dangerous-looking spot from their encounter.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Mercedes Mone shared a clip of her match against Billie from Dynamite where Starkz dropped Mone on her neck with a seemingly dangerous move. The TBS Champion also mocked the star, saying kids should not be allowed in the ring:

"This is why kids shouldn’t be allowed in the ring! Reckless behavior 🤬" Mone wrote

Mercedes Mone seemingly took a shot at a top Women's World Champion

After retaining her TBS Title in an amazing bout against Billie Starkz on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone seemingly took a dig at the current ROH Women's World Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon). Athena also happens to be Starkz's mentor, so fans have been expecting her to feud with Mone since Billie confronted the TBS Champion.

After this week's AEW Dynamite, Mercedes took to X to take a shot at Billie Starkz's trainer Athena after defeating her:

"I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite."

Moreover, fans have been anticipating the dream match between Mercedes and Athena for a long time, and only time will tell when the encounter will actually take place.

