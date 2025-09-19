Mercedes Mone breaks character to send a two-word message to AEW rival

Mercedes Mone is known to be the self-centred and narcissistic heel, ranking among the top stars of AEW. However, in a rare turn of events, she broke character to appreciate one of her rivals in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The aforementioned star, who is a popular name in AEW, is Harley Cameron. She had an interesting program with Mone earlier this year, which began as an alliance and led to captivating segments that garnered major attention for Cameron. This led to the duo clashing at the AEW Grand Slam Australia event with Mone's TBS championship on the line.Despite having the homefield advantage, Cameron was unsuccessful in dethroning The CEO for her title. Recently, the Australian star took to her Instagram to drop a mesmerizing photo. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite being her rival, the former RAW Women's Champion chose to break character and drop a two-word comment on her post to show appreciation.&quot;So pretty.&quot;Mercedes Mone's comment on Harley Cameron's post (Image via Harley Cameron's Instagram)Mercedes Mone is set to return to a top promotion outside AEWMercedes Mone has been at the top of the heap in professional wrestling, holding nine major titles at the same time. One of those is the CMLL Women's World Championship, and Mone revealed in her Mone Mag Newsletter that she would return to CMLL in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17th.&quot;Come see me next week at Dynamite as well as at AEW ALL OUT in Toronto, Canada, on September 25th and [in] CMLL in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17th,&quot; Mone wrote. [H/T: F4WOnline]However, before The CEO returns to CMLL, she is set to have a major title defense at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, All Out. She will square off against Riho with her TBS championship on the line. So, it remains to be seen if Mone could retain her title against the very first AEW Women's World Champion.