  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Mone breaks character to send a two-word message to AEW rival

Mercedes Mone breaks character to send a two-word message to AEW rival

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 19, 2025 08:32 GMT
Women
Women's Pro-Wrestling "Stardom" Cinderella Tournament Final - Source: Getty

Mercedes Mone is known to be the self-centred and narcissistic heel, ranking among the top stars of AEW. However, in a rare turn of events, she broke character to appreciate one of her rivals in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is a popular name in AEW, is Harley Cameron. She had an interesting program with Mone earlier this year, which began as an alliance and led to captivating segments that garnered major attention for Cameron. This led to the duo clashing at the AEW Grand Slam Australia event with Mone's TBS championship on the line.

Despite having the homefield advantage, Cameron was unsuccessful in dethroning The CEO for her title. Recently, the Australian star took to her Instagram to drop a mesmerizing photo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Despite being her rival, the former RAW Women's Champion chose to break character and drop a two-word comment on her post to show appreciation.

"So pretty."
Mercedes Mone&#039;s comment on Harley Cameron&#039;s post (Image via Harley Cameron&#039;s Instagram)
Mercedes Mone's comment on Harley Cameron's post (Image via Harley Cameron's Instagram)

Mercedes Mone is set to return to a top promotion outside AEW

Mercedes Mone has been at the top of the heap in professional wrestling, holding nine major titles at the same time. One of those is the CMLL Women's World Championship, and Mone revealed in her Mone Mag Newsletter that she would return to CMLL in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17th.

Ad
"Come see me next week at Dynamite as well as at AEW ALL OUT in Toronto, Canada, on September 25th and [in] CMLL in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 17th," Mone wrote. [H/T: F4WOnline]

However, before The CEO returns to CMLL, she is set to have a major title defense at the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, All Out. She will square off against Riho with her TBS championship on the line. So, it remains to be seen if Mone could retain her title against the very first AEW Women's World Champion.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications