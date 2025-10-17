Mercedes Mone breaks current WWE star’s historic record

A popular WWE Superstar's long-standing record has finally been shattered by the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in AEW. The CEO has broken the record after just more than a year of her run in Tony Khan's promotion.Mercedes Mone has broken the record held by the current WWE star Jade Cargill. Jade made her AEW debut in 2021 and managed to become the first-ever TBS Champion in early 2022. She held the title for a total of 508 days before eventually losing to Kris Statlander in May 2023. Cargill also joined the Stamford-based promotion later in the year following her exit.On her AEW debut match at Double or Nothing 2024, Mercedes Mone captured the TBS Championship and seemingly eyed Jade's record of the longest reign. The CEO continued to be the dominant champion after a number of successful title defenses. As of this Friday, Mone has held the TBS title for 509 days, and she has surpassed Jade's record of the longest reign.Aside from being the TBS Champion, Mercedes also holds 9 more title belts from across multiple wrestling promotions in the world.AEW Champion put Mercedes Mone on noticeThe current AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander recently expressed the desire to hold both the women's world and TBS title at the same time. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Statlander advised the current TBS Champion Mercedes to watch her back:&quot;We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl.&quot;The CEO has had two great matches with Kris Statlander last year, and only time will tell when the two will collide in the ring again.