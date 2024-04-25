Mercedes Mone breaks her ring after slapping a top AEW star a little too hard

Mercedes Mone made a major statement on this week's edition of Dynamite as The CEO confronted newly-crowned TBS Champion Willow Nightingale before slapping the former in the face.

Willow beat Julia Hart and won the TBS Championship at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view. On Dynamite 04/24, she, along with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, celebrated her title win. But they were soon interrupted by The CEO.

Mone and Willow exchanged some words before the former tried to walk away. As she did so, Kris grabbed her hand, and the former Sasha Banks instinctively replied with a slap on Nightingale's face, which led to a heated exchange between the duo.

Following the segment, Mercedes Mone took to her X social media account to disclose that she slapped the TBS Champion so hard that she broke her ring.

"I slapped her so hard it broke my da** ring," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone will be cleared for Double and Nothing

The CEO sustained an ankle injury last year during a match with Willow Nightingale at NJPW. The doctors haven't cleared her to compete inside the ring, so she hasn't had her debut match in AEW yet.

At the Dynasty post-show scrum, Tony Khan disclosed that she would be cleared for her match at Double or Nothing. The former WWE Superstar will lock horns with the TBS Champion at Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024.

"She’ll [Mercedes Mone] be cleared at Double or Nothing for the singles match, and that was a big part of this, knowing that it has been a major road for her to return from the injury. Now we know Mercedes will challenge for the TBS Title. We do know Mercedes will be out for a full year since she last wrestled, and it will be against Willow, whom she blames for causing the injury, but we know Mercedes will be cleared for in May, just a little over a month at Double or Nothing,” said Khan.

The recent events on Dynamite have intensified the feud between Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale. It will be interesting to see how the TBS Champion will react to Mone's slap in the coming days.