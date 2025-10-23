Mercedes Mone breaks silence after Kris Statlander embarrasses her on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone stepped into the latest edition of AEW Dynamite as the Belle of the Ball, but left the arena crying. She and Kris Statlander have been feuding for the past few weeks. The two stars will settle their differences at Full Gear next month, where the AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line. Last week, the CEO became a 12-time champion.Mercedes Mone recently became the longest-reigning TBS Champion, surpassing Jade Cargill's previous record. She was about to celebrate her achievements on tonight's Dynamite by cutting a cake. However, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander crashed the party. The celebration ended with the AEW Women's World Champion getting smashed face-first into the cake, and Statlander put Mone through a table.Following the segment, Mercedes Mone took to X and stated that Kris made a massive mistake by ruining the celebration.&quot;You made the biggest mistake of your life! @callmekrisstat,&quot; Mercedes wrote.Kris Statlander wants to go after Mercedes Mone's titleThe AEW Women's World Champion defeated Toni Storm at All Out and will face another strong challenger, Mone, next month.While Kris Statlander will defend her title at Full Gear, Mercedes Mone will not be putting hers on the line. During her conversation on Close Up with Renee Paquette, she expressed her desire to become the first-ever two-time TBS Champion after defeating The CEO.&quot;We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl,&quot; she said.It remains to be seen who will walk out as the AEW Women's World Champion at Full Gear.