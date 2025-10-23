Mercedes Mone breaks silence after Kris Statlander embarrasses her on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 23, 2025 06:48 GMT
Mercedes Mone was humiliated by Kris Statlander [Image Credits: AEW and Mercedes
Mercedes Mone was humiliated by Kris Statlander [Image Credits: AEW and Mercedes Mone's X profiles]

Mercedes Mone stepped into the latest edition of AEW Dynamite as the Belle of the Ball, but left the arena crying. She and Kris Statlander have been feuding for the past few weeks. The two stars will settle their differences at Full Gear next month, where the AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line. Last week, the CEO became a 12-time champion.

Ad

Mercedes Mone recently became the longest-reigning TBS Champion, surpassing Jade Cargill's previous record. She was about to celebrate her achievements on tonight's Dynamite by cutting a cake. However, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander crashed the party. The celebration ended with the AEW Women's World Champion getting smashed face-first into the cake, and Statlander put Mone through a table.

Following the segment, Mercedes Mone took to X and stated that Kris made a massive mistake by ruining the celebration.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You made the biggest mistake of your life! @callmekrisstat," Mercedes wrote.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Kris Statlander wants to go after Mercedes Mone's title

The AEW Women's World Champion defeated Toni Storm at All Out and will face another strong challenger, Mone, next month.

While Kris Statlander will defend her title at Full Gear, Mercedes Mone will not be putting hers on the line. During her conversation on Close Up with Renee Paquette, she expressed her desire to become the first-ever two-time TBS Champion after defeating The CEO.

Ad
"We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl," she said.

It remains to be seen who will walk out as the AEW Women's World Champion at Full Gear.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications