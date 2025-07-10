Mercedes Mone called out for being a "fraud" ahead of AEW All In 2025

Mercedes Mone has the biggest week in AEW ahead of her with an opportunity to rewrite history at All In: Texas. Days before she reached the Globe Life Field for the show, she was labeled as a "fraud" by her upcoming opponent.

On the June 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, The CEO opened the show with a pre-All In celebratory segment. She had the champagne ready and wanted to toast with her opponent, the AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Timeless Toni made her way down to the ring, and while Mone expected everything to be civil before they clashed in their dream showdown, things quickly escalated, and tensions heated up.

Toni Storm began cutting a promo in her unique and cryptic way. In one of her fiery jabs, she called Mercedes Mone a spray tan in a rainstorm, who was emotional, and did not hesitate to even call her a fraud.

“You speak in catchphrases, you have the authenticity of a spray tan in a rainstorm. You have the emotional depth of a kiddie pool. And you’re a pu**y faced fraud.”

The segment ended with Mercedes Mone attempting a Money Maker on Toni Storm, only for her to counter, leading to The CEO sneaking out of the ring.

With just days left before they meet in AEW All In: Texas, it will be exciting to witness this blockbuster match.

