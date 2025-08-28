Mercedes Mone Claims Top AEW Star’s Fiancée is Jealous of Her for Dancing with Him

Mercedes Mone's recent triumph over a popular AEW star's wife did not stop the CEO from taking shots at her fallen rival. In fact, she even mentioned that the defeated star was jealous of Mone and her husband's dance, which went viral a long time ago.The aforementioned star, who is a former International Champion, is Will Ospreay, meaning that Mercedes Mone was talking about his wife and fellow AEW star, Alex Windsor. On the August 27 edition of Dynamite, The CEO came out to celebrate her monumental victory at the 2025 Forbidden Door event.Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone in a four-way match at the big event in London. The former Legit Boss had her collection of titles placed on a table, and Renee Paquette was in the ring to talk about her monumental run and recent triumph.Amidst the conversation, Paquette brought up Alex Windsor and applauded her performance at Forbidden Door, despite failing to win the TBS title from Mercedes Mone. She claimed that Windsor was jealous that her husband, Will Ospreay, loved to do the CEO dance, referencing their old backstage video that garnered huge attention. Moreover, Ospreay was even spotted doing the dance on his last birthday.Furthermore, the former Sasha Banks stated that she had no problem if Windsor wanted to ride the Mone Train again. Should she decide to do so, the reigning champion vowed to put Windsor in a hospital bed, right next to her husband, Will Ospreay.The Aerial Assassin has been dealing with neck issues for a while and requires surgery. He was written off television at the end of the Forbidden Door event when the Death Riders launched a heinous assault on him. Moreover, on this week's episode of Dynamite, it was announced that Ospreay will be out of action indefinitely. As for Mercedes Mone, she has seemingly put Alex Windsor in her rearview and is looking to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles at the same time to continue to elevate her star power in professional wrestling.