Mercedes Mone Claims Top AEW Star’s Fiancée is Jealous of Her for Dancing with Him

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:39 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW's X)

Mercedes Mone's recent triumph over a popular AEW star's wife did not stop the CEO from taking shots at her fallen rival. In fact, she even mentioned that the defeated star was jealous of Mone and her husband's dance, which went viral a long time ago.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is a former International Champion, is Will Ospreay, meaning that Mercedes Mone was talking about his wife and fellow AEW star, Alex Windsor. On the August 27 edition of Dynamite, The CEO came out to celebrate her monumental victory at the 2025 Forbidden Door event.

Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone in a four-way match at the big event in London. The former Legit Boss had her collection of titles placed on a table, and Renee Paquette was in the ring to talk about her monumental run and recent triumph.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amidst the conversation, Paquette brought up Alex Windsor and applauded her performance at Forbidden Door, despite failing to win the TBS title from Mercedes Mone. She claimed that Windsor was jealous that her husband, Will Ospreay, loved to do the CEO dance, referencing their old backstage video that garnered huge attention. Moreover, Ospreay was even spotted doing the dance on his last birthday.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Furthermore, the former Sasha Banks stated that she had no problem if Windsor wanted to ride the Mone Train again. Should she decide to do so, the reigning champion vowed to put Windsor in a hospital bed, right next to her husband, Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin has been dealing with neck issues for a while and requires surgery. He was written off television at the end of the Forbidden Door event when the Death Riders launched a heinous assault on him. Moreover, on this week's episode of Dynamite, it was announced that Ospreay will be out of action indefinitely. As for Mercedes Mone, she has seemingly put Alex Windsor in her rearview and is looking to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles at the same time to continue to elevate her star power in professional wrestling.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications