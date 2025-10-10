Mercedes Mone is coming for belt #10: The TBS Champion set for a huge match outside AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 10, 2025 09:17 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone's title match outside AEW (Source-Mercedes on X)

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is slated for another title match outside Tony Khan's promotion this week. The CEO has the opportunity to capture her 10th title belt as well.

Ever since her AEW debut last year, Mercedes Mone has been one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the world. While carrying the TBS Championship, Mercedes was on a pursuit to capture the titles all over the World as well. The CEO currently holds nine title belts, and she is showing no signs of stopping.

Meanwhile, Mercedes has the opportunity to call herself '10 belts Mone.' On October 10, the erstwhile Sasha Banks will challenge Aliss Ink for the BODYSLAM Women's Championship in Denmark. The official X handle of BODYSLAM Wrestling announced the match on X as follows:

While Mercedes could capture her 10th title belt, Aliss Ink has also held the title for 1100 days. It will be interesting to see who walks out the champion.

Mercedes Mone will defend her title outside AEW

On October 17, Mercedes Mone is slated to defend her CMLL Women's title against Persephone at Arena Mexico. In a video shared by Lucha Libre CMLL on X, Mercedes addressed her match with Persephone and also recalled how she pinned her at Forbidden Door 2025:

"Now Persephone, I wrestled you before at Forbidden Door in a four-way, when I put my TBS title on the line. And who did I end up pinning? Was it you? It wasn't Bozilla, no wait, it wasn't Alex Windsor, yes, it was you, Persephone. So what makes you think that you can ride the Mone train again? Don't you understand I'm The CEO? I'm the greatest women's wrestler, I'm the best. And you Persephone, you don't stand a chance," Mone said.

It remains to be seen if The CEO manages to keep the CMLL Women's title.

bell-icon Manage notifications