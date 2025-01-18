Mercedes Mone confirmed for major appearance outside AEW; AJ Lee has also been announced

Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will join former WWE star AJ Lee at a major event that is set to take place on March 15, 2025. The female stars will appear at New York's biggest autograph expo in March.

AJ Lee has been focused on her writing career since she stepped away from professional wrestling in 2015. She will be one of the headline attractions at New York's Biggest Autograph Expo. The Big Event EXS is set to take place at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York. AJ will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer RVD, NXT's Lola Vice, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Trending

On her Instagram stories, The CEO confirmed her appearance at the marquee event.

''Get your tickets, meow!'' she wrote.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out the screengrab of her IG story below:

Mercedes Mone has confirmed her appearance in New York on March 15. [via The CEO's IG stories]

Mercedes Mone wants to see Shane McMahon in AEW

One of the most talked about stories last year was the potential arrival of Shane McMahon in All Elite Wrestling. After a photograph of The Prodigal Son with Tony Khan from their private meeting at an airport last summer got leaked on social media, fans started wondering if Shane was AEW-bound.

Later, The Young Bucks also posted a photo with the former WWE star on social media.

In an edition of her Mone Mag newsletter in October 2024, Mercedes Mone opened up about The Prodigal Son. The erstwhile Sasha Banks praised the veteran for his passion for the business, adding that she would love to see McMahon come to All Elite Wrestling.

"Seeing Shane's incredible heart and passion for wrestling makes me think he has a lot of unfinished business. It also makes me think is Shane coming to AEW? I'm here for it, and I'm sure our roster is, too. Regardless, it just seems like Shane belongs in the wrestling business. I admit if he doesn't come back to wrestling, it will make me sad for him. I know what it's like to be removed from what you love and how sad it made me. I imagine he feels the same way," she wrote.

The buzz around Shane McMahon potentially coming to the Jacksonville-based promotion may have fizzled out, but anything can happen in professional wrestling. We will have to wait and see if the 55-year-old arrives in All Elite Wrestling in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback