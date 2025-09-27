  • home icon
  • AEW
  Mercedes Mone drops a subtle tease at reunion with top WWE Superstar; but in AEW

Mercedes Mone drops a subtle tease at reunion with top WWE Superstar; but in AEW

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:53 GMT
Mercedes Mone looking to reunite with top WWE star. (Image via X/@MercedesVarnado)
Mercedes Mone looking to reunite with top WWE star. (Image via X/@MercedesVarnado)

AEW star Mercedes Mone has always been active on social media and has been making the news lately, given her reaction to Tony Khan's latest announcement. The All Elite Wrestling president introduced the Women's World Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of Dynamite, which left many wrestlers excited.

Following the announcement, Mone posted on Twitter [X], asking who would be her new tag team partner. The CEO is no stranger to being a tag team star, having won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships thrice in her career. Two of her reigns came alongside real-life best friend Bayley, and she teased a reunion with the WWE star in the Jacksonville-based promotion recently.

Responding to Mone's post, a fan replied to her with a GIF of the 'Boss and Hug Connection' holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The CEO took notice of this response and replied to the comment with just a single 'eyes' emoji. Bayley's current WWE contract runs till the end of next year, and she could be tempted to jump ship to AEW to reunite with her best friend once it expires.

Mercedes Mone on her way to create history in AEW following All Out success

While Mercedes Mone has been making the news regarding the Women's Tag Team Championships, she is already a champion in AEW. The CEO is the current TBS Champion and has been so since winning the belt back on May 26, 2024. She defended her title most recently against Riho at All Out, extending her run with the belt.

Mone has held the championship for a whopping 489 days till now and is currently on the verge of creating history as the TBS Champion. She is currently only behind Jade Cargill's reign with the belt and could beat the inaugural TBS Champion's record soon enough.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
