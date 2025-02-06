Mercedes Mone drops unanticipated backstage photo with Swerve Strickland that is turning heads

The current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone shared an unexpected backstage picture with the former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Mone's social media post also featured a popular singer and dancer.

Aside from being one of the top stars in the AEW women's division, Mercedes Mone is also quite active on social media. She recently shared a tweet on X (fka Twitter) tagging and featuring a renowned singer and dancer Willow Smith alongside her brother and popular rapper Jaden Smith. Mercedes recreated Willow and Jaden's recent picture from the Grammys with Swerve.

In an unexpected backstage photo, The CEO can be seen wearing a house prop on her head while standing alongside Swerve Strickland. Mercedes also mentioned Swerve's catchphrase in the caption of her tweet:

"Whose house? @OfficialWillow," wrote Mone.

Moreover, Mone is currently in a program with Harley Cameron whereas Swerve Strickland lost his grudge match against Ricochet on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Top AEW star wants a title for a title match against Mercedes Mone

The current AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May pitched a title for a title match against the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Although Mone is holding three more titles outside of Tony Khan's promotion, May is focused on the TBS title.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Mariah May said she wants a title for a title match against Mone:

“We may as well. I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that? But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the World Champion, she’s not."

Henceforth, only time will tell when Tony Khan's promotion will finally pull the trigger on Mariah May vs. The CEO.

