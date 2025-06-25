Mercedes Mone finally responds to Hulk Hogan comparisons after winning 5 titles, but there's a twist

Mercedes Mone has finally responded to the Hulk Hogan comparisons from fans and critics because she currently holds five titles. However, there is a huge twist, and the fans will no doubt find this hilarious.

The former WWE star is one of the most successful stars in the wrestling world today. On top of being the TBS Champion, she is also the current CMLL World Women’s Champion, the EWA Women’s Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, and the Owen Hart Cup winner.

She recently got into a war of words with Viva Van and challenged her to a match on social media. Viva Van retorted, saying that she was now the 'Vice President of Creative Control in AEW' and posed with all the titles she won during her career, mocking The CEO.

Mercedes Mone took this as an opportunity to compare Viva to Hulk Hogan, a comparison she often gets from fans.

She wrote:

“Come on Viva Hogan! Do you accept my Challenge! 🐈”

Nic Nemeth hails Mercedes Mone

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth appeared on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, where he hailed Mercedes Mone as the female wrestler of the year. He said:

“I think even if you're one of those eight titles on her, but you know what she stands for and you know what she can do and you know that she's on television every week and she looks the part and she's walking a red carpet in between. She's the person that you want to be your champion. I can't think of someone right now who would even be yeah. You're, you're, it's, it's not even a judgment call. It's like she's number one at the moment. She's the right age to be dominating. She's picking up titles and making them worth more than they are without her. That's a huge step. That's huge for the business. That's good for AEW. That's good for her. That's good for whatever championship she holds.”

That is some high praise indeed, and it will give Mercedes Mone more incentive to win the AEW Women’s World Championship when she takes on Toni Storm at All In next month.

