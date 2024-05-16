Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Bank) breaks silence after being put through a table on AEW Dynamite

This week's Dynamite edition didn't go well for former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, as The CEO was put through the table by reigning TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. The former women's champion will make her AEW in-ring debut at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Ahead of their TBS Title showdown at Double or Nothing, Mercedes Mone and Willow NIghtingale had a contract signing segment on the latest edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The two stars traded verbal blows before the champion put her upcoming challenger through the table.

Following the show, the former Sasha Banks took to X/Twitter to comment on her being humiliated by Willow Nightingale. The 32-year-old seemingly sent a warning to her rival, stating that there was a price to be paid for messing with her.

"There’s a price to pay when you mess with #MercedesMoné #aewdon!" wrote Mercedes Mone.

Bill Apter criticizes the booking of Mercedes Mone

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrsetling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Mercedes' current status in AEW. The veteran stated that Tony Khan missed an opportunity by not pushing the former Sasha Banks as the face of the company.

Apter added that Khan dragged her story too long, and most fans seemed to have lost interest in The CEO.

"I am looking at this from a business standpoint. What they [AEW] need, if you ask a fan on the street, a wrestling fan, 'Hey, name me a WWE guy!' They will come up with the name of one of the WWE guys. 'Name me an AEW guy' Umm! So yeah, they need a franchise guy or girl. It was going to Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone. It was gonna be her. But they have dragged this out so long... Double or Nothing, that buzz has gone down!'' he said.

Mone made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business in March. The former champion will make her in-ring debut for the company at Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024. It will be interesting to see how she fares in her maiden in-ring performance for Tony Khan's company.