Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) addresses gimmick change amidst imminent WWE departure

By Max Everett
Modified Jan 04, 2023 05:16 PM IST
WWE
The former WWE star made her presence known in NJPW

Mercedes Moné has addressed her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut following the former WWE star's appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The former Sasha Banks had been absent from the wrestling scene since walking out of WWE last May. Upon her arrival, she confronted Kairi following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. Hence, it appears that Banks is now eyeing the IWGP Women's Championship.

This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM https://t.co/P7OnKqbQSW

She has since confirmed that she wants to face AZM and Miyu Yamashita while in Japan. Taking to Instagram to address her debut, The Legit Boss referred to her former name as she affirmed her new character.

"Bank on Moné," - via Instagram.
IT’S MERCEDES MONÉ[email protected] is in the Tokyo Dome!!!#wk17 #njpw https://t.co/PD54lqLr1L

Banks' arrival in New Japan has been much-awaited since it was first reported last month. She was at the center of the rumor mill after walking out of WWE last year, with AEW also touted as a future landing spot.

Ahead of her debut in Japan tonight, it was reported that AEW stars believe Banks is going to appear next week during Dynamite. She is expected to be Saraya's mystery partner when she faces Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Are you looking forward to Sasha Banks' NJPW run? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
