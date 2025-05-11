Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) alleges she was "screwed" in title match outside AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone claimed that she was screwed in a major title match outside AEW recently. Mone unfortunately lost one of her titles at the event.

Mercedes Mone has dominated the AEW women's division as the TBS Champion for nearly a year. She also held the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, Queen of Southside Title, and NJPW STRONG Women's Title before recently losing one of those titles. This loss now makes her 'three belts Mone.'

At the recent NJPW Resurgence 2025 event, The CEO defended her STRONG Women's Title against STARDOM star AZM and Mina Shirakawa in a three-way encounter. It was an exciting back-and-forth match that lasted nearly 18 minutes and ended in a surprising way. AZM won the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong Women's title by pinning Shirakawa, while Mone lost her title without getting pinned.

Meanwhile, Mercedes expressed her frustration after losing the NJPW Strong Women's title. Taking to X/Twitter, The CEO claimed that she got screwed out of her title at Resurgence 2025 and didn't lose.

"I don’t lose, I got screwed! I hate that referee #njResurgence."

Mercedes Mone dreams of main eventing a major event

Mercedes Mone revealed that she has been dreaming about AEW All In. At Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes will face Jamie Hayter in the women's Owen Hart Cup finals, and she will challenge the Women's World Champion at All In if she wins.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Mone compared All In with the Super Bowl.

"I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry, but I’m going to save that for Texas. Um, but really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about—main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl. This is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. And you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map."

It will be interesting to see if The CEO can win the 2025 Owen Hart Women's tournament at Double or Nothing and achieve her dream of headlining All In this year.

